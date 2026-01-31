380th AEW Phantoms accelerate fitness

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 380th Air Expeditionary Wing perform a warmup run before working out in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 27, 2026. This workout was part of a fitness acceleration program designed to help Airmen meet the Air Force’s updated physical fitness assessment requirements. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. James Cason)