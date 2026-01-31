U.S. Airmen assigned to the 380th Air Expeditionary Wing perform a warmup run before working out in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 27, 2026. This workout was part of a fitness acceleration program designed to help Airmen meet the Air Force’s updated physical fitness assessment requirements. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. James Cason)
|Date Taken:
|01.26.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.02.2026 04:23
|Photo ID:
|9503074
|VIRIN:
|260127-F-VR222-1129
|Resolution:
|4861x3234
|Size:
|3.8 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 380th AEW Phantoms accelerate fitness [Image 6 of 6], by MSgt James Cason, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
380th AEW Phantoms accelerate fitness
No keywords found.