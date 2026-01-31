380th AEW Phantoms accelerate fitness

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 380th Air Expeditionary Wing stretch before working out in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 27, 2025. When the Air Force updated physical fitness assessment standards, 380th Airmen developed a fitness acceleration program to help prepare for the new requirements. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. James Cason)