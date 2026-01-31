(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    380th AEW Phantoms accelerate fitness [Image 3 of 6]

    380th AEW Phantoms accelerate fitness

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    01.26.2026

    Photo by Master Sgt. James Cason     

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 380th Air Expeditionary Wing stretch before working out in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 27, 2025. When the Air Force updated physical fitness assessment standards, 380th Airmen developed a fitness acceleration program to help prepare for the new requirements. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. James Cason)

    Date Taken: 01.26.2026
    Date Posted: 02.02.2026 04:23
    Photo ID: 9503073
    VIRIN: 260127-F-VR222-1126
    Resolution: 5505x3663
    Size: 5.25 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 380th AEW Phantoms accelerate fitness [Image 6 of 6], by MSgt James Cason, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AFCENT
    CENTCOM

