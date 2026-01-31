(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Sailors From Naval Air Facility Misawa participate in the 2026 Sapporo Snow Festival [Image 4 of 5]

    Sailors From Naval Air Facility Misawa participate in the 2026 Sapporo Snow Festival

    SAPPORO, HOKKAIDO, JAPAN

    01.31.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Matthew Fischer 

    Naval Air Facility Misawa

    260201-N-YS746-0065 - SAPPORO, Japan - Naval Aircrewman (Mechanical) 2nd Class Wyatt Rivet, from Mandeville, LA, participates in a homestay culutal exchange program during the 76th annual Sapporo Snow Festival. Approximately two million visitors from around the globe visit the festival each year to see hundreds of snow and ice sculptures. This is the 41st year the U.S. Navy has participated in the festival, allowing Sailors a unique opportunity to experience Japanese culture and tradition while strengthening the close friendship between the U.S. Navy and citizens of Japan. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Matthew Fischer)

    Date Taken: 01.31.2026
    Date Posted: 02.01.2026 20:50
    Location: SAPPORO, HOKKAIDO, JP
    This work, Sailors From Naval Air Facility Misawa participate in the 2026 Sapporo Snow Festival [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Matthew Fischer, identified by DVIDS

    Sapporo
    Snow Sculpture
    NAFM
    TeamMisawa
    Community

