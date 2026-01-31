3-8 Cavalry conducts Bradley live fire training in Poland during sub zero temperatures

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Soldiers assigned to 3rd Battalion, 8th Cavalry Regiment operate M2A3 Bradley Fighting Vehicles while maneuvering through snow during a live-fire exercise at Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland, Jan. 31, 2026. With temperatures near -16°C, visible heat distortion rising from the Bradley highlighted sustained vehicle operation as crews were evaluated on spacing, situational awareness, and safe weapons employment during winter conditions. U.S. forces in Europe conduct training in Poland to maintain readiness and support NATO’s eastern flank. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Eric Allen)