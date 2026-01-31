3-8 Cavalry conducts Bradley live fire training in Poland during sub zero temperatures

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Soldiers assigned to 3rd Battalion, 8th Cavalry Regiment lead a formation of M2A3 Bradley Fighting Vehicles during a live fire exercise at Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland, Jan. 31, 2026. The battalion executed mounted maneuver lanes to rehearse movement, spacing, and command and control in a cold weather environment. U.S. forces in Europe conduct training in Poland to maintain readiness and support NATO’s eastern flank. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Eric Allen)