U.S. Soldiers assigned to 3rd Battalion, 8th Cavalry Regiment lead a formation of M2A3 Bradley Fighting Vehicles during a live fire exercise at Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland, Jan. 31, 2026. The battalion executed mounted maneuver lanes to rehearse movement, spacing, and command and control in a cold weather environment. U.S. forces in Europe conduct training in Poland to maintain readiness and support NATO’s eastern flank. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Eric Allen)
|01.30.2026
|02.01.2026 14:24
|9502561
|260131-Z-BN475-1384
|6412x4275
|5.48 MB
|PL
|6
|1
This work, 3-8 Cavalry conducts Bradley live fire training in Poland during sub zero temperatures [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Eric Allen, identified by DVIDS