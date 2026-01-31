3-8 Cavalry conducts Bradley live fire training in Poland during sub zero temperatures

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Soldiers assigned to 3rd Battalion, 8th Cavalry Regiment maneuver an M2A3 Bradley Fighting Vehicle across snow covered terrain during a live fire exercise at Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland, Jan. 31, 2026. The exercise was conducted in sub zero temperatures, reinforcing the unit’s ability to operate armored platforms during cold weather operations in a NATO training environment. U.S. forces in Europe conduct training in Poland to maintain readiness and support NATO’s eastern flank. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Eric Allen)