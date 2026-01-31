3-8 Cavalry conducts Bradley live fire training in Poland during sub zero temperatures

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Soldiers assigned to 3rd Battalion, 8th Cavalry Regiment prepare for a live fire exercise while positioned atop an M2A3 Bradley Fighting Vehicle at Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland, Jan. 31, 2026. The unit conducted mounted maneuvered and crew served gunnery to reinforce lethality and crew coordination in a cold weather environment. U.S. forces in Europe conduct training in Poland to maintain readiness and support NATO’s eastern flank. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Eric Allen)