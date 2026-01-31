(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    3-8 Cavalry conducts Bradley live fire training in Poland during sub zero temperatures

    3-8 Cavalry conducts Bradley live fire training in Poland during sub zero temperatures

    POLAND

    01.30.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Eric Allen 

    100th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to 3rd Battalion, 8th Cavalry Regiment prepare for a live fire exercise while positioned atop an M2A3 Bradley Fighting Vehicle at Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland, Jan. 31, 2026. The unit conducted mounted maneuvered and crew served gunnery to reinforce lethality and crew coordination in a cold weather environment. U.S. forces in Europe conduct training in Poland to maintain readiness and support NATO’s eastern flank. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Eric Allen)

    Date Taken: 01.30.2026
    Date Posted: 02.01.2026 14:24
    Photo ID: 9502556
    VIRIN: 260131-Z-BN475-1382
    Resolution: 6771x4514
    Size: 5.08 MB
    Location: PL
    Web Views: 14
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3-8 Cavalry conducts Bradley live fire training in Poland during sub zero temperatures [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Eric Allen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    100th MPAD
    Bradley Fighting Vehicle
    StrongerTogether
    VictoryCorps
    3-8 CAV
    EFDL

