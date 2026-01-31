Oxford, Miss. (Jan. 31, 2026) - FEMA and Friends of Disabled Adults and Children distribute supplies at the Yalobusha County Multipurpose Building in Coffeeville, Mississippi in response to the January winter storm.
|Date Taken:
|01.31.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.01.2026 12:22
|Photo ID:
|9502499
|VIRIN:
|260131-D-OG665-1241
|Resolution:
|5107x3405
|Size:
|4.04 MB
|Location:
|COFFEEVILLE, MISSISSIPPI, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, FEMA and Friends of Disabled Adults and Children Distribute Supplies in Mississippi [Image 7 of 7], by Alexis Hall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.