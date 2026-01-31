(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    FEMA and Friends of Disabled Adults and Children Distribute Supplies in Mississippi [Image 1 of 7]

    FEMA and Friends of Disabled Adults and Children Distribute Supplies in Mississippi

    COFFEEVILLE, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES

    01.31.2026

    Photo by Alexis Hall 

    Federal Emergency Management Agency     

    Oxford, Miss. (Jan. 31, 2026) - FEMA and Friends of Disabled Adults and Children distribute supplies at the Yalobusha County Multipurpose Building in Coffeeville, Mississippi in response to the January winter storm.

    Date Taken: 01.31.2026
    Date Posted: 02.01.2026 12:22
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, FEMA and Friends of Disabled Adults and Children Distribute Supplies in Mississippi [Image 7 of 7], by Alexis Hall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    WinterStorm26

