(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Hinge Repair Aboard USS Tripoli [Image 1 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Hinge Repair Aboard USS Tripoli

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    01.29.2026

    Photo by Seaman Paul LeClair 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    Hull Maintenance Technician 2nd Class Gabriel Alejo dons protective equipment before repairing a hinge in the HT repair shop aboard the America-class amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), Jan. 31, 2026. Tripoli is conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Paul LeClair)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.29.2026
    Date Posted: 02.01.2026 00:32
    Photo ID: 9502353
    VIRIN: 260131-N-KX492-1001
    Resolution: 2736x1824
    Size: 1.4 MB
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hinge Repair Aboard USS Tripoli [Image 6 of 6], by SN Paul LeClair, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Hinge Repair Aboard USS Tripoli
    Hinge Repair Aboard USS Tripoli
    Hinge Repair Aboard USS Tripoli
    Hinge Repair Aboard USS Tripoli
    Hinge Repair Aboard USS Tripoli
    Hinge Repair Aboard USS Tripoli

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Tripoli
    Navy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery