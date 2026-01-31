Date Taken: 01.31.2026 Date Posted: 01.31.2026 23:12 Photo ID: 9502335 VIRIN: 260201-F-EL822-9766 Resolution: 960x640 Size: 142.83 KB Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, US

Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Called Home and Back: A Mother’s Return to Service [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Cherish Chavez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.