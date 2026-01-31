Cherish Chavez celebrates the first day of school with her children in Torrington, Connecticut, Aug. 10, 2020. Chavez homeschooled her children and pursued a bachelor’s degree during her 10-year break from active duty Air Force before reenlisting in November 2024. (Courtesy photo)
Called Home and Back: A Mother’s Return to Service
