Called Home and Back: A Mother’s Return to Service

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Cherish Chavez, 319th Logistics Readiness Squadron equipment management custodian, holds her oldest son after returning home from deployment as her husband, Staff Sgt. Jacob Chavez, 319th LRS cargo movement non-commissioned officer in charge, holds their youngest child in the Grand Forks International Airport, Grand Forks, North Dakota, Sept. 20, 2013. The couple both deployed to Qatar, their deployments overlapping two months while friends cared for their children. (Courtesy photo)
