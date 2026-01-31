(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Called Home and Back: A Mother's Return to Service

    Called Home and Back: A Mother’s Return to Service

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    01.31.2026

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Cherish Chavez 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Cherish Chavez, 633d Air Base Wing public affairs apprentice, holds Remington, her youngest son, on her first day back to active-duty service at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Dec. 10, 2024. Chavez returned to active duty in November 2024 after a seven-year break in service and a 10-year break from active duty. (Courtesy photo)

    Date Taken: 01.31.2026
    Date Posted: 01.31.2026 23:12
    VIRIN: 260201-F-EL822-4166
    Resolution: 2316x3088
    Size: 1.73 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Called Home and Back: A Mother's Return to Service [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Cherish Chavez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Called Home and Back: A Mother’s Return to Service

