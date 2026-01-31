U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Cherish Chavez, 633d Air Base Wing public affairs apprentice, holds Remington, her youngest son, on her first day back to active-duty service at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Dec. 10, 2024. Chavez returned to active duty in November 2024 after a seven-year break in service and a 10-year break from active duty. (Courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|01.31.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.31.2026 22:38
|Photo ID:
|9502312
|VIRIN:
|260201-F-EL822-1001
|Resolution:
|2316x3088
|Size:
|1.73 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Called Home and Back: A Mother’s Return to Service [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Cherish Chavez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Called Home and Back: A Mother’s Return to Service
No keywords found.