Called Home and Back: A Mother’s Return to Service

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Cherish Chavez, 633d Air Base Wing public affairs apprentice, holds Remington, her youngest son, on her first day back to active-duty service at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Dec. 10, 2024. Chavez returned to active duty in November 2024 after a seven-year break in service and a 10-year break from active duty. (Courtesy photo)