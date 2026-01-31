(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Called Home and Back: A Mother’s Return to Service [Image 3 of 5]

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    01.31.2026

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Cherish Chavez 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Cherish Chavez, 319th Logistics Readiness Squadron equipment management custodian, holds her oldest son after returning home from deployment as her husband, Staff Sgt. Jacob Chavez, 319th LRS cargo movement non-commissioned officer in charge, holds their youngest child in the Grand Forks International Airport, Grand Forks, North Dakota, Sept. 20, 2013. The couple both deployed to Qatar, their deployments overlapping two months while friends cared for their children. (Courtesy photo)

    Date Taken: 01.31.2026
    Date Posted: 01.31.2026 22:38
    Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Called Home and Back: A Mother’s Return to Service [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Cherish Chavez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Called Home and Back: A Mother’s Return to Service

