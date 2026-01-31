Called Home and Back: A Mother’s Return to Service

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Cherish Driskill, 319th Logistics Readiness Squadron materiel management apprentice, sits with Airman 1st Class Jacob Chavez, 319th LRS traffic management apprentice, during a Thanksgiving luncheon at Grand Forks Air Force Base, North Dakota, Nov. 24, 2009. As a new dual-military couple, they were learning to balance service commitments with starting a family. (Courtesy photo)