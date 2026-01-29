11th MEU Marines, Sailors Conduct Tactical Recovery of Aircraft and Personnel Rehearsal

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Christian Abeyta, a rifleman with India Company, Battalion Landing Team 3/5, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, prepares to depart Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) for a tactical recovery of aircraft and personnel rehearsal in the Pacific Ocean, Jan. 30, 2026. The 11th MEU is currently underway aboard the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations conducting integrated training that enhances lethality and warfighting readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Joseph Helms)