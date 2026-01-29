(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    11th MEU Marines, Sailors Conduct Tactical Recovery of Aircraft and Personnel Rehearsal [Image 1 of 3]

    11th MEU Marines, Sailors Conduct Tactical Recovery of Aircraft and Personnel Rehearsal

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    01.30.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Joseph Helms    

    11th Marine Expeditionary Unit   

    U.S. Marine Corps 2nd Lt. Noah Trahar, a platoon commander with India Company, Battalion Landing Team 3/5, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, tests communications equipment on the flight deck of Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) in the Pacific Ocean, Jan. 30, 2026. The 11th MEU is currently underway aboard the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations conducting integrated training that enhances lethality and warfighting readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Joseph Helms)

    Date Taken: 01.30.2026
    Date Posted: 01.31.2026 01:08
    Photo ID: 9501857
    VIRIN: 260130-M-YF186-1010
    Resolution: 5049x3606
    Size: 4.54 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    This work, 11th MEU Marines, Sailors Conduct Tactical Recovery of Aircraft and Personnel Rehearsal [Image 3 of 3], by Sgt Joseph Helms, identified by DVIDS

    Boxer
    Integration
    BLT 3/5
    Blue-Green Team
    Pride of the Pacific
    TRAP

