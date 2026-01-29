(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    120th Field Artillery Soldiers conduct winter sling-load ops with Black Hawk, Chinook helicopters [Image 18 of 69]

    120th Field Artillery Soldiers conduct winter sling-load ops with Black Hawk, Chinook helicopters

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    01.28.2026

    Photo by Scott Sturkol                                                                                                            

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Soldiers with the Wisconsin National Guard's 120th Field Artillery conduct winter sling-load operations Jan. 28, 2026, at Fort McCoy, Wis., with support from UH-60 Black Hawks and a CH-47 Chinook helicopters from the 2nd Battalion, 147th Aviation Regiment of the Minnesota National Guard. Training was held for several hours in extremely cold temperatures. It was designed to test equipment during cold-weather operations as well as gear Soldiers are issued for cold-weather survival. The 120th trains regularly at Fort McCoy, Wis. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol/Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.28.2026
    Date Posted: 01.30.2026 23:51
    Photo ID: 9501847
    VIRIN: 260129-A-OK556-3416
    Resolution: 3386x1997
    Size: 1.79 MB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 120th Field Artillery Soldiers conduct winter sling-load ops with Black Hawk, Chinook helicopters [Image 69 of 69], by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    TAGS

    Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, sling-load training, 120th Field Artillery, National Guard, IMCOM

