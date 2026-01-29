120th Field Artillery Soldiers conduct winter sling-load ops with Black Hawk, Chinook helicopters

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Soldiers with the Wisconsin National Guard's 120th Field Artillery conduct winter sling-load operations Jan. 28, 2026, at Fort McCoy, Wis., with support from UH-60 Black Hawks and a CH-47 Chinook helicopters from the 2nd Battalion, 147th Aviation Regiment of the Minnesota National Guard. Training was held for several hours in extremely cold temperatures. It was designed to test equipment during cold-weather operations as well as gear Soldiers are issued for cold-weather survival. The 120th trains regularly at Fort McCoy, Wis. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol/Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)