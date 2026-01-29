Cahplain Hangs Unit Ornament

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Maj. Jeremie Vore, the chaplain for 181st Infantry Brigade, First Army, hangs the 181st IN BDE ornament during the Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony held at McCoy's Community Center on Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, December 4, 2025. Fort McCoy Morale, Welfare, and Recreation (MWR) hosts the event every year to bring the base community together and offer a family-friendly event. (U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. Avery Cunningham)