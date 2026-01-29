(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Cahplain Hangs Unit Ornament [Image 4 of 8]

    Cahplain Hangs Unit Ornament

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    12.04.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Avery Cunningham 

    181st Multifunctional Training Brigade

    U.S. Army Maj. Jeremie Vore, the chaplain for 181st Infantry Brigade, First Army, hangs the 181st IN BDE ornament during the Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony held at McCoy's Community Center on Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, December 4, 2025. Fort McCoy Morale, Welfare, and Recreation (MWR) hosts the event every year to bring the base community together and offer a family-friendly event. (U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. Avery Cunningham)

    Date Taken: 12.04.2025
    Date Posted: 01.30.2026 19:42
    Photo ID: 9501622
    VIRIN: 251204-A-QI027-1031
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 17.44 MB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cahplain Hangs Unit Ornament [Image 8 of 8], by SSG Avery Cunningham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MWR Introduces Ceremony
    Chaplain Delivers Benediction
    Military Child Lights Christmas Tree
    Cahplain Hangs Unit Ornament
    Cahplain Hangs Unit Ornament
    181st IN BDE Ornament on Fort McCoy Christmas Tree
    Families Participate in Christmas Festivities
    Families Participate in Christmas Festivities

    Christmas
    First Army
    OC/T
    181st MFTB
    Eagle Brigade
    MWR

