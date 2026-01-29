Soldiers From Across the U.S. Army Compete at Annually Competition

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

More than 200 competitors from across all four Army components competed at the 2025 U.S. Army Small Arms Championships at Fort Benning, Georgia March 9-15. This premier marksmanship event, which is hosted annually by the U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit, is open to all Soldiers, including all members of the active duty U.S. Army, U.S. Army Reserve, the U.S. Army National Guard, Air National Guard, or Army ROTC Cadets. The unique competition, commonly called ‘All Army,’ allows Soldiers to interact with and learn from the Army’s top marksmen from the USAMU and other units while putting their skills to the test as they fire more than 550 rounds across 11 different challenging courses of fire that allow them to explore both the capabilities of their weapons and marksmanship skills at ranges from 5 to 500 meters.