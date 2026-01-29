(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    USAMU Annually Hosts U.S. Army Small Arms Championships to Enhance Army Readiness

    USAMU Annually Hosts U.S. Army Small Arms Championships to Enhance Army Readiness

    GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    03.10.2025

    Photo by Lt. Col. Michelle Lunato 

    U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit

    More than 200 competitors from across all four Army components competed at the 2025 U.S. Army Small Arms Championships at Fort Benning, Georgia March 9-15. This premier marksmanship event, which is hosted annually by the U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit, is open to all Soldiers, including all members of the active duty U.S. Army, U.S. Army Reserve, the U.S. Army National Guard, Air National Guard, or Army ROTC Cadets. The unique competition, commonly called 'All Army,' allows Soldiers to interact with and learn from the Army's top marksmen from the USAMU and other units while putting their skills to the test as they fire more than 550 rounds across 11 different challenging courses of fire that allow them to explore both the capabilities of their weapons and marksmanship skills at ranges from 5 to 500 meters.

    Date Taken: 03.10.2025
    Date Posted: 01.30.2026
    Photo ID: 9500768
    VIRIN: 250310-A-ZG886-3727
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 5.12 MB
    Location: GEORGIA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAMU Annually Hosts U.S. Army Small Arms Championships to Enhance Army Readiness, by LTC Michelle Lunato, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    marksmanship training
    USAMU
    Army Readiness

