Fort Benning Unit Provides Marksmanship Training Across the Forces

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Sgt. 1st Class Tyler Nelson demonstrates a course of fire at Fort Benning, Georgia October 31, 2024. Nelson is an instructor with the U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit's Instructor Training Group, which conducts tailored marksmanship training courses for more than 4,000 servicemembers across the Department of Defense each year. These mobile training teams provide effective marksmanship training courses and subject matter expertise to assist commanders in achieving their mission.



Photo by Serena Juchnowski