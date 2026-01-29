(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Fort Benning Unit Provides Marksmanship Training Across the Forces

    Fort Benning Unit Provides Marksmanship Training Across the Forces

    GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    10.31.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit

    Sgt. 1st Class Tyler Nelson demonstrates a course of fire at Fort Benning, Georgia October 31, 2024. Nelson is an instructor with the U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit's Instructor Training Group, which conducts tailored marksmanship training courses for more than 4,000 servicemembers across the Department of Defense each year. These mobile training teams provide effective marksmanship training courses and subject matter expertise to assist commanders in achieving their mission.

    Photo by Serena Juchnowski

    Date Taken: 10.31.2024
    Date Posted: 01.30.2026 12:12
    Photo ID: 9500515
    VIRIN: 241031-A-ZG886-4240
    Resolution: 5283x3524
    Size: 1.87 MB
    Location: GEORGIA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Benning Unit Provides Marksmanship Training Across the Forces, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Fort Benning
    marksmanship training
    USAMU
    Small Arms Marksmanship
    USAMU ITG

