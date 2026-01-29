USAMU Soldiers Compete in NRL Hunter Competitions.

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Staff Sgt. Shane Butler and Sgt. Adam Fitzpatrick of the U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit's Service Rifle Team compete in a National Rifle League Hunter Series Match. Competing in the two-man team class allows the Soldiers to not only display, but fine-tune, their mastery of basic rifle marksmanship. The Soldiers then turn that expertise into training servicemembers across the force, supporting the unit's mission of enhancing lethality.



Courtesy photo