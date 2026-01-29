Staff Sgt. Shane Butler and Sgt. Adam Fitzpatrick of the U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit's Service Rifle Team compete in a National Rifle League Hunter Series Match. Competing in the two-man team class allows the Soldiers to not only display, but fine-tune, their mastery of basic rifle marksmanship. The Soldiers then turn that expertise into training servicemembers across the force, supporting the unit's mission of enhancing lethality.
Courtesy photo
|Date Taken:
|04.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.30.2026 10:39
|Photo ID:
|9500152
|VIRIN:
|250412-A-ZG886-2991
|Resolution:
|2048x1152
|Size:
|1.06 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USAMU Soldiers Compete in NRL Hunter Competitions., must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.