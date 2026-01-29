(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    USAMU Soldiers Compete in NRL Hunter Competitions.

    

    UNITED STATES

    04.12.2025

    U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit

    Staff Sgt. Shane Butler and Sgt. Adam Fitzpatrick of the U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit's Service Rifle Team compete in a National Rifle League Hunter Series Match. Competing in the two-man team class allows the Soldiers to not only display, but fine-tune, their mastery of basic rifle marksmanship. The Soldiers then turn that expertise into training servicemembers across the force, supporting the unit's mission of enhancing lethality.

    Date Taken: 04.12.2025
    Date Posted: 01.30.2026
    Location: US
    NRL
    rifle marksmanship
    Adam Fitzpatrick
    Shane Butler
    Army lethality

