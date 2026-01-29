(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    U.S. Army Soldiers Compete in Marksmanship Competitions to Enhance Training

    TALLADEGA, UNITED STATES

    10.20.2024

    Photo by Lt. Col. Michelle Lunato 

    U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit

    Sgt. Aaron Eddins competes in the 2024 U.S. Practical Shooting Association Open and Pistol-Caliber Carbine Nationals at the Civilian Marksmanship Program Talladega Marksmanship Park in Talladega, Alabama October 19-20, where he placed third in the Open Division and received the High Military Title. Eddins is an instructor/competitive shooter for the U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit's Action Shooting Team. When Eddins is not enhancing his skills in competition, he serves as an instructor for servicemembers and civils across the Department of War.

    (Photo courtesy of U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit/Serena Juchnowski)

    Date Taken: 10.20.2024
    Date Posted: 01.30.2026 09:20
    Photo ID: 9500042
    VIRIN: 241020-A-ZG886-5072
    Resolution: 6928x4621
    Size: 2.81 MB
    Location: TALLADEGA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Soldiers Compete in Marksmanship Competitions to Enhance Training, by LTC Michelle Lunato, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

