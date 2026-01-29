U.S. Army Soldiers Compete in Marksmanship Competitions to Enhance Training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Sgt. Aaron Eddins competes in the 2024 U.S. Practical Shooting Association Open and Pistol-Caliber Carbine Nationals at the Civilian Marksmanship Program Talladega Marksmanship Park in Talladega, Alabama October 19-20, where he placed third in the Open Division and received the High Military Title. Eddins is an instructor/competitive shooter for the U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit's Action Shooting Team. When Eddins is not enhancing his skills in competition, he serves as an instructor for servicemembers and civils across the Department of War.



(Photo courtesy of U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit/Serena Juchnowski)