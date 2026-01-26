Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

YOKOSUKA, Japan (Jan. 30, 2026) — Keisha Curry receives a Civilian Service Achievement Medal from Capt. Jon Hopkins, Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, at an All Hands in the Benny Decker Theater. An All Hands is similar to a meeting or gathering to pass the more important information and recognize Sailors for their contributions to the team. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Quinton A. Lee)