(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CFAY Holds All Hands and Awards at Quarters&#xA; [Image 1 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    CFAY Holds All Hands and Awards at Quarters&amp;#xA;

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    01.29.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Quinton Lee 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka

    YOKOSUKA, Japan (Jan. 30, 2026) — Senior Chief Operations Specialist Carlo Cortez receives a Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal from Capt. Jon Hopkins, Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, at an All Hands in the Benny Decker Theater. An All Hands is similar to a meeting or gathering to pass the more important information and recognize Sailors for their contributions to the team. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Quinton A. Lee)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.29.2026
    Date Posted: 01.30.2026 00:55
    Photo ID: 9499559
    VIRIN: 260130-N-WS494-1002
    Resolution: 3089x2059
    Size: 1.22 MB
    Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CFAY Holds All Hands and Awards at Quarters [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Quinton Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    CFAY Holds All Hands and Awards at Quarters&amp;#xA;
    CFAY Holds All Hands and Awards at Quarters&amp;#xA;

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    All Hands
    cfay
    Awards at Quarters
    navy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery