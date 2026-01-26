YOKOSUKA, Japan (Jan. 30, 2026) — Senior Chief Operations Specialist Carlo Cortez receives a Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal from Capt. Jon Hopkins, Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, at an All Hands in the Benny Decker Theater. An All Hands is similar to a meeting or gathering to pass the more important information and recognize Sailors for their contributions to the team. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Quinton A. Lee)
|Date Taken:
|01.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.30.2026 00:55
|Photo ID:
|9499559
|VIRIN:
|260130-N-WS494-1002
|Resolution:
|3089x2059
|Size:
|1.22 MB
|Location:
|YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
