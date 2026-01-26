Hot pit refuels keep the 35th Fighter Wing mission running

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Cameron Hall, 35th Logistics Readiness Squadron fuels distribution operator, moves a pantograph to refuel an F-16 Fighting Falcon at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Jan. 15, 2026. The refueling mission keeps the 35th Fighter Wing moving by ensuring aircraft have the fuel needed to operate across the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Adryan Young)