Hot pit refuels keep the 35th Fighter Wing mission running

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Cameron Hall, 35th Logistics Readiness Squadron fuels distribution operator, waits for a 14th Fighter Squadron pilot’s signal to refuel an F-16 Fighting Falcon at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Jan. 15, 2026. The hot pit refueling capability enables the 35th Fighter Wing to continuously launch aircraft at any time by ensuring aircraft can quickly refuel and return to flying to support U.S. Indo-Pacific Command operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Adryan Young)