Hot pit refuels keep the 35th Fighter Wing mission running

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Joseph Masga, left, 14th Fighter Generation Squadron assistant dedicated crew chief, and Airman 1st Class Cameron Hall, 35th Logistics Readiness Squadron fuels distribution operator, connect a pantograph to an F-16 Fighting Falcon at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Jan. 15, 2026. Hot pit refueling at Misawa AB allows aircraft to quickly return to the air, sustaining continuous flight operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Adryan Young)