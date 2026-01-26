(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Hot pit refuels keep the 35th Fighter Wing mission running [Image 4 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Hot pit refuels keep the 35th Fighter Wing mission running

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    01.21.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Adryan Young 

    35th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Joseph Masga, left, 14th Fighter Generation Squadron assistant dedicated crew chief, and Airman 1st Class Cameron Hall, 35th Logistics Readiness Squadron fuels distribution operator, connect a pantograph to an F-16 Fighting Falcon at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Jan. 15, 2026. Hot pit refueling at Misawa AB allows aircraft to quickly return to the air, sustaining continuous flight operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Adryan Young)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.21.2026
    Date Posted: 01.29.2026 22:58
    Photo ID: 9499510
    VIRIN: 260121-F-WJ251-6640
    Resolution: 4694x3123
    Size: 2.74 MB
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hot pit refuels keep the 35th Fighter Wing mission running [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Adryan Young, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Hot pit refuels keep the 35th Fighter Wing mission running
    Hot pit refuels keep the 35th Fighter Wing mission running
    Hot pit refuels keep the 35th Fighter Wing mission running
    Hot pit refuels keep the 35th Fighter Wing mission running

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery