    Hot pit refuels keep the 35th Fighter Wing mission running [Image 1 of 4]

    Hot pit refuels keep the 35th Fighter Wing mission running

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    01.21.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Adryan Young 

    35th Fighter Wing

    A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 14th Fighter Squadron taxis toward a flight line refueling point at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Jan. 15, 2026. The 35th Logistics Readiness Squadron Fuels Management flight at Misawa AB supports the 35th Fighter Wing by ensuring aircraft receive a steady and reliable supply of fuel for daily training, alert, and operational missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Adryan Young)

    Date Taken: 01.21.2026
    VIRIN: 260121-F-WJ251-1689
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
    This work, Hot pit refuels keep the 35th Fighter Wing mission running [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Adryan Young, identified by DVIDS

    Misawa AB, 35th Fighter Wing, Indo-Pacific, hot pit, Readiness, Fuels

