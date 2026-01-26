Hot pit refuels keep the 35th Fighter Wing mission running

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 14th Fighter Squadron taxis toward a flight line refueling point at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Jan. 15, 2026. The 35th Logistics Readiness Squadron Fuels Management flight at Misawa AB supports the 35th Fighter Wing by ensuring aircraft receive a steady and reliable supply of fuel for daily training, alert, and operational missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Adryan Young)