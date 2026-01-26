Picayune Strand Restoration Project 2026

PICAYUNE STRAND, Fla. (Jan. 29, 2026) – Members of the Seminole Tribe of Florida join distinguished guests at the Picayune Strand Restoration Project ribbon-cutting ceremony. The Tribe has been a vital partner in conservation and ecosystem restoration efforts throughout the Everglades. (U.S. Army Photo by Brigida I. Sanchez)
|Date Taken:
|01.28.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.29.2026 19:08
|Photo ID:
|9499245
|VIRIN:
|260128-A-AZ289-1002
|Resolution:
|5637x3758
|Size:
|6.03 MB
|Location:
|NAPLES, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
