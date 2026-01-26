Picayune Strand Restoration Project 2026

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

PICAYUNE STRAND, Fla. (Jan. 29, 2026) – Members of the Seminole Tribe of Florida join distinguished guests at the Picayune Strand Restoration Project ribbon-cutting ceremony. The Tribe has been a vital partner in conservation and ecosystem restoration efforts throughout the Everglades. (U.S. Army Photo by Brigida I. Sanchez)