    Picayune Strand Restoration Project 2026

    Picayune Strand Restoration Project 2026

    NAPLES, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    01.26.2026

    Photo by Brigida Sanchez 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Jacksonville District

    PICAYUNE STRAND, Fla. (Jan. 29, 2026) – Members of the Seminole Tribe of Florida join distinguished guests at the Picayune Strand Restoration Project ribbon-cutting ceremony. The Tribe has been a vital partner in conservation and ecosystem restoration efforts throughout the Everglades. (U.S. Army Photo by Brigida I. Sanchez)

    CERP
    Picayune
    Everglades
    PicayuneStrandRestorationProject26

