Date Taken: 01.22.2026 Date Posted: 01.29.2026 14:31 Photo ID: 9498710 VIRIN: 260122-N-MN181-7869 Resolution: 4032x3024 Size: 2.66 MB Location: PEARL HARBOR, HAWAII, US

Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, USS HOPPER conducts engineering training [Image 2 of 2], by CPO Jonathan Vacho, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.