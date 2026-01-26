(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    USS HOPPER conducts engineering training

    USS HOPPER conducts engineering training

    PEARL HARBOR, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    01.22.2026

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Jonathan Vacho 

    Commander, Destroyer Squadron 1

    Sailors assigned to USS Hopper (DDG-70) Engineering Department conduct a scheduled inport engineering evolution while moored in Pearl Harbor.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS HOPPER conducts engineering training [Image 2 of 2], by CPO Jonathan Vacho, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

