NTAG Empire State Hosts Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Manpower and Reserve Affairs at NRS Elmhurst

260115-N-MY460-1004 ELMHURST, N.Y. (Jan. 15, 2026) The Honorable Benjamin C. Kohlmann, Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Manpower and Reserve Affairs speaks with Fire Controlman First Class Ting Dong, leading petty officer of Navy Recruiting Station, Flushing, New York, during an official visit to Navy Recruiting Station (NRS) Elmhurst. Elmhurst is part of 41 enlisted recruiting stations under Navy Talent Acquisition Group Empire State which is one of 26 NTAGs under Navy Recruiting Command with the combined goal of attracting the highest-quality candidates for America’s Navy while ensuring a strong and capable force for the nation’s defense. (U.S. Navy photo by Ms. Sandra Collado)