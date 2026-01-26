(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    NTAG Empire State Hosts Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Manpower and Reserve Affairs at NRS Elmhurst [Image 3 of 3]

    NTAG Empire State Hosts Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Manpower and Reserve Affairs at NRS Elmhurst

    ELMHURST, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    01.15.2026

    Photo by Sandra Collado 

    Navy Talent Acquisition Group Empire State

    260115-N-MY460-1004 ELMHURST, N.Y. (Jan. 15, 2026) The Honorable Benjamin C. Kohlmann, Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Manpower and Reserve Affairs speaks with Fire Controlman First Class Ting Dong, leading petty officer of Navy Recruiting Station, Flushing, New York, during an official visit to Navy Recruiting Station (NRS) Elmhurst. Elmhurst is part of 41 enlisted recruiting stations under Navy Talent Acquisition Group Empire State which is one of 26 NTAGs under Navy Recruiting Command with the combined goal of attracting the highest-quality candidates for America’s Navy while ensuring a strong and capable force for the nation’s defense. (U.S. Navy photo by Ms. Sandra Collado)

    Date Taken: 01.15.2026
    Date Posted: 01.29.2026 11:06
    Photo ID: 9498228
    VIRIN: 260115-N-MY460-1004
    Resolution: 1620x955
    Size: 433.82 KB
    Location: ELMHURST, NEW YORK, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    This work, NTAG Empire State Hosts Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Manpower and Reserve Affairs at NRS Elmhurst [Image 3 of 3], by Sandra Collado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

