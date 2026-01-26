(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    UNC Holds Joint Board with Government of Japan [Image 2 of 2]

    UNC Holds Joint Board with Government of Japan

    JAPAN

    01.28.2026

    Photo by Maj. Alexia Croizer 

    United Nations Command

    The United Nations Command held a Joint Board meeting with the Government of Japan on Jan. 29 to discuss coordination under the Status of United Nations Forces Agreement.
    The meeting was co-chaired by Maj. Gen. Anthony M. Henderson, director of plans and policy for United Nations Command, and Mondo Yamamoto, deputy director-general and deputy assistant minister of the North American Affairs Bureau, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan. Other officials from both sides also attended.

    Date Taken: 01.28.2026
    Date Posted: 01.29.2026 02:21
    Photo ID: 9497815
    VIRIN: 260128-A-HL290-4171
    Resolution: 2048x1463
    Size: 900.7 KB
    Location: JP
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, UNC Holds Joint Board with Government of Japan [Image 2 of 2], by MAJ Alexia Croizer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

