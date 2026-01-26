UNC holds Joint Board meeting with Government of Japan

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The United Nations Command held a Joint Board meeting with the Government of Japan on Jan. 29 to discuss coordination under the Status of United Nations Forces Agreement.

The meeting was co-chaired by Maj. Gen. Anthony M. Henderson, director of plans and policy for United Nations Command, and Mondo Yamamoto, deputy director-general and deputy assistant minister of the North American Affairs Bureau, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan. Other officials from both sides also attended.