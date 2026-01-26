Command Sgt. Maj. Christopher Mullinax, Command Sergeant Major (CSM) of U.S. Army Europe and Africa (left), speaks with Soldiers assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Battery (HHB), 1st Battalion, 57th Air Defense Artillery Regiment (1-57 ADAR) at the Oberdachstetten Range complex, during his visit to U.S. Army Garrison Ansbach Jan. 28 & 29. Mullinax said during his visit, he wanted to gain a better understanding of the Ansbach area and engage with units at the garrison. Ansbach, Germany, Jan. 28, 2026. (U.S. Army photo by Eugen Warkentin)
|Date Taken:
|01.27.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.28.2026 09:10
|Photo ID:
|9496356
|VIRIN:
|260128-A-EX530-1054
|Resolution:
|7205x4803
|Size:
|5.14 MB
|Location:
|ANSBACH, BAYERN, DE
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CSM Mullinax at Oberdachstetten [Image 7 of 7], by Eugen Warkentin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.