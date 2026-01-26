CSM Mullinax at Oberdachstetten

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Command Sgt. Maj. Christopher Mullinax, Command Sergeant Major (CSM) of U.S. Army Europe and Africa (right), speaks with Soldiers assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Battery (HHB), 1st Battalion, 57th Air Defense Artillery Regiment (1-57 ADAR) at the Oberdachstetten Range complex, during his visit to U.S. Army Garrison Ansbach Jan. 28 & 29. Mullinax said during his visit, he wanted to gain a better understanding of the Ansbach area and engage with units at the garrison. Ansbach, Germany, Jan. 28, 2026. (U.S. Army photo by Eugen Warkentin)