CSM Mullinax at Oberdachstetten

U.S. Army Soldiers with Headquarters and Headquarters Battery (HHB), 1st Battalion, 57th Air Defense Artillery Regiment (1-57 ADAR) conduct live M4 qualifications during Command Sgt. Maj. (CSM) Christopher Mullinax, Command Sergeant Major of U.S. Army Europe and Africa visit to the Oberdachstetten Training Area (OTA). Throughout the event, the CSM engaged directly with Soldiers on the line, discussing their training experience and gaining firsthand insight into how the Oberdachstetten Training Area supports readiness across the U.S. Army Garrison (USAG) Ansbach community. His visit highlighted the critical role the OTA plays in providing accessible, high quality ranges that enable units to maintain proficiency and meet Army standards. Ansbach, Germany, Jan. 28, 2026. (U.S. Army photo by Eugen Warkentin)