(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CSM Mullinax at Oberdachstetten [Image 4 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    CSM Mullinax at Oberdachstetten

    ANSBACH, BAYERN, GERMANY

    01.27.2026

    Photo by Eugen Warkentin 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army Soldiers with Headquarters and Headquarters Battery (HHB), 1st Battalion, 57th Air Defense Artillery Regiment (1-57 ADAR) conduct live M4 qualifications during Command Sgt. Maj. (CSM) Christopher Mullinax, Command Sergeant Major of U.S. Army Europe and Africa visit to the Oberdachstetten Training Area (OTA). Throughout the event, the CSM engaged directly with Soldiers on the line, discussing their training experience and gaining firsthand insight into how the Oberdachstetten Training Area supports readiness across the U.S. Army Garrison (USAG) Ansbach community. His visit highlighted the critical role the OTA plays in providing accessible, high quality ranges that enable units to maintain proficiency and meet Army standards. Ansbach, Germany, Jan. 28, 2026. (U.S. Army photo by Eugen Warkentin)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.27.2026
    Date Posted: 01.28.2026 09:10
    Photo ID: 9496352
    VIRIN: 260128-A-EX530-1040
    Resolution: 7873x5249
    Size: 8.67 MB
    Location: ANSBACH, BAYERN, DE
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CSM Mullinax at Oberdachstetten [Image 7 of 7], by Eugen Warkentin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    CSM Mullinax at Oberdachstetten
    CSM Mullinax at Oberdachstetten
    CSM Mullinax at Oberdachstetten
    CSM Mullinax at Oberdachstetten
    CSM Mullinax at Oberdachstetten
    CSM Mullinax at Oberdachstetten
    CSM Mullinax at Oberdachstetten

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Strong Europe
    7 ATC
    7 Army Training Command
    USAREUR-AF
    U.S. Army Europe-Africa
    European Support 2026

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery