CSM Mullinax at Oberdachstetten

Command Sgt. Maj. Christopher Mullinax, Command Sergeant Major of U.S. Army Europe and Africa (second from left), speaks with Training Support Activity Europe employees at the Oberdachstetten Range complex, during his visit to U.S. Army Garrison Ansbach Jan. 28 & 29. Mullinax said during his visit, he wanted to gain a better understanding of the Ansbach area and engage with units at the garrison. Ansbach, Germany, Jan. 28, 2026. (U.S. Army photo by Eugen Warkentin)