    CSM Mullinax at Oberdachstetten [Image 2 of 7]

    CSM Mullinax at Oberdachstetten

    ANSBACH, BAYERN, GERMANY

    01.27.2026

    Photo by Eugen Warkentin 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    Command Sgt. Maj. Christopher Mullinax, Command Sergeant Major of U.S. Army Europe and Africa (second from left), speaks with Training Support Activity Europe employees at the Oberdachstetten Range complex, during his visit to U.S. Army Garrison Ansbach Jan. 28 & 29. Mullinax said during his visit, he wanted to gain a better understanding of the Ansbach area and engage with units at the garrison. Ansbach, Germany, Jan. 28, 2026. (U.S. Army photo by Eugen Warkentin)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.27.2026
    Date Posted: 01.28.2026 09:10
    Photo ID: 9496349
    VIRIN: 260128-A-EX530-1029
    Resolution: 7668x5112
    Size: 10.01 MB
    Location: ANSBACH, BAYERN, DE
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CSM Mullinax at Oberdachstetten [Image 7 of 7], by Eugen Warkentin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Strong Europe
    7 ATC
    7 Army Training Command
    USAREUR-AF
    U.S. Army Europe-Africa
    European Support 2026

