    Viper Team keeps leaders connected in the sky

    Viper Team keeps leaders connected in the sky

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    01.26.2026

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Kristen Pittman 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Edric Hofschneider, 379th Expeditionary Communications Squadron Viper Team executive airborne communications technician, monitors a network status update aboard a C-17 Globemaster III aircraft in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 27, 2026. The Viper Team conducts tail tests aboard newly arrived aircraft to ensure the aircraft are cleared to support senior leader transport missions that require in-flight network connectivity. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Kristen Pittman)

    Date Taken: 01.26.2026
    Date Posted: 01.28.2026 07:16
    Photo ID: 9496220
    VIRIN: 260127-F-KV687-1183
    Resolution: 5974x3975
    Size: 4.35 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    This work, Viper Team keeps leaders connected in the sky [Image 8 of 8], by TSgt Kristen Pittman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    First Reservist joins 379th ECS Viper Team

    AFCENT
    379th Expeditionary Communications Squadron
    Viper Team
    CENTCOM
    airborne communications

