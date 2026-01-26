Viper Team keeps leaders connected in the sky

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Edric Hofschneider, 379th Expeditionary Communications Squadron Viper Team executive airborne communications technician, monitors a network status update aboard a C-17 Globemaster III aircraft in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 27, 2026. The Viper Team conducts tail tests aboard newly arrived aircraft to ensure the aircraft are cleared to support senior leader transport missions that require in-flight network connectivity. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Kristen Pittman)