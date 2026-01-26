Viper Team keeps leaders connected in the sky

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 379th Expeditionary Communications Squadron Viper Team test network access aboard a C-17 Globemaster III aircraft in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. The Viper Team is capable of supporting senior leadership missions on C-17 and C-130 Hercules aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Kristen Pittman)