Viper Team keeps leaders connected in the sky

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Jared Wells, 379th Expeditionary Communications Squadron Viper Team executive airborne communications technician, connects cables from a communications kit to a panel on a C-17 Globemaster III aircraft in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 27, 2026. The Viper Team consists of six Airmen who are on-call 24/7 to support senior leaders traveling within the CENTCOM AOR. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Kristen Pittman)