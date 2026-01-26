Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

(Left to right) Commodore P.S. (Scott) Robinson, Director General, Navy Force Development, Royal Canadian Navy; Commodore Shane Arndell, Maritime Component Commander Royal New Zealand Navy; Adm. Richard Harris, Director Develop, Royal Navy, United Kingdom; Vice Adm. Seiko Okano, Overmatch Direct Report Program Manager, Principal Military Deputy to the Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Research, Development and Acquisition; and Commodore Andrew Macalister, Director General Navy Intelligence and Information Warfare, Royal Australian Navy, pose for a photo following the first Project Overmatch Five Eye Project Arrangement Steering Committee at the Pentagon, 15-16 January 2026. The steering committee met for discussions surrounding the project plan and next steps for cooperative development amongst the FVEY partners. The talks reinforced the imperative to maintain the Five Eye nations’ technological and operational superiority in the face of potential adversaries across the globe. The allies and partners emphasized that accelerating cooperative development of advanced, interoperable capabilities strengthens collective readiness and operational advantage. Project Overmatch is the preeminent effort for delivering rapid technology at pace for the warfighter through enabling seamless information exchange and decision advantage across the globe. (U.S. Navy photo)