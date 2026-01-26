(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Fleet Public Affairs Center Pearl Harbor

    UNITED STATES

    12.30.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Alexis Perez 

    Fleet Public Affairs Center San Diego

    Official logo for Fleet Public Affairs Center Pearl Harbor. The mission of Fleet Public Affairs Center Peal Harbor is to provide expeditionary Public Affairs (PA) and Visual Information (VI) forces, composed of active duty and reserve personnel, to support Fleet, Component, and Combatant Commanders with deployable, trained teams for current and emerging communication needs, including journalism, multimedia, and strategic messaging to share the Navy's story globally. This graphic was made using Adobe Illustrator for print and use on the Fleet Public Affairs Center Pearl Harbor website. (U.S. Navy graphic by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Alexis Perez)

    Date Taken: 12.30.2025
    Date Posted: 01.27.2026 14:18
    PACEN,Pearl Harbor,Fleet Public Affairs Center

