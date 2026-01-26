Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Official logo for Fleet Public Affairs Center Pearl Harbor. The mission of Fleet Public Affairs Center Peal Harbor is to provide expeditionary Public Affairs (PA) and Visual Information (VI) forces, composed of active duty and reserve personnel, to support Fleet, Component, and Combatant Commanders with deployable, trained teams for current and emerging communication needs, including journalism, multimedia, and strategic messaging to share the Navy's story globally. This graphic was made using Adobe Illustrator for print and use on the Fleet Public Affairs Center Pearl Harbor website. (U.S. Navy graphic by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Alexis Perez)