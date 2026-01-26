(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Minnesota National Guard UH-60 Black Hawk supports training operations at Fort McCoy [Image 6 of 10]

    Minnesota National Guard UH-60 Black Hawk supports training operations at Fort McCoy

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    01.13.2026

    Photo by Scott Sturkol                                                                                                            

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    An aircrew and a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter with the Minnesota National Guard’s 2nd Battalion, 147th Aviation Regiment, flies over South Post on Jan. 13, 2026, at Fort McCoy, Wis. According to the Army fact sheet for the Black Hawk, its mission is to provide air assault, general support, aeromedical evacuation, command and control, and special operations support to combat, stability, and support operations. The UH-60 also is the Army’s utility tactical transport helicopter. The versatile helicopter has enhanced the overall mobility of the Army due to dramatic improvements in troop capacity and cargo lift capability over the years as well. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol/Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)

    Date Taken: 01.13.2026
    Date Posted: 01.27.2026 11:32
    Photo ID: 9494576
    VIRIN: 260113-A-OK556-3006
    Resolution: 1981x1208
    Size: 409.85 KB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Minnesota National Guard UH-60 Black Hawk supports training operations at Fort McCoy [Image 10 of 10], by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

