Minnesota National Guard UH-60 Black Hawk supports training operations at Fort McCoy

An aircrew and a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter with the Minnesota National Guard’s 2nd Battalion, 147th Aviation Regiment, flies over South Post on Jan. 13, 2026, at Fort McCoy, Wis. According to the Army fact sheet for the Black Hawk, its mission is to provide air assault, general support, aeromedical evacuation, command and control, and special operations support to combat, stability, and support operations. The UH-60 also is the Army’s utility tactical transport helicopter. The versatile helicopter has enhanced the overall mobility of the Army due to dramatic improvements in troop capacity and cargo lift capability over the years as well. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol/Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)
Minnesota National Guard UH-60 Black Hawk supports January 2026 training operations at Fort McCoy
